Halilović: "Es ist nicht einfach für mich"

To our fans: I can understand you are anything but satisfied with the club's current situation. I'd have loved to play on Saturday and help our team and believe me it's not easy for me to watch the game from the stands and to see the HSV losing. All I can do is promise you I'll go on giving my best in every training to get back on the pitch after the international break and to help the team improving and finally get those points we desperately need! Those fans deserve more! 👊🏼🔷 #KeepFighting #HSV #AH23

