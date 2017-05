"Conte-Effekt": Engländer feiern Meister Chelsea

Perfect way to go to bed for me and perfect way for the best fans in the world to wake up @chelseafc Championssssssss 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 come on you bluuuueesss What a season boys!!! Well done it's well deserved My People !!!!

A post shared by didierdrogba (@didierdrogba) on May 12, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT