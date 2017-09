Illgner rudert zurück: Bürki "ein guter Torwart"

Yesterday was not our best day, was not my best day! But we'll keep our heads up☝🏽 and here a few words for the people who think they are goalie experts: "IT'S A MYTH. SOMETHING I HAVE NEVER UNDERSTOOD. ONE DAY SOMEONE JUST CAME UP WITH IT AND SAID A GOALKEEPER SHOULD NEVER BE BEATEN AT THEIR NEAR POST. ANYONE WHO HAS PLAYED IN GOAL KNOWS IT'S A HUGE AREA AND YOU TRY TO COVER THE WHOLE GOAL. YOU CAN'T TRY AND COVER THE WHOLE GOAL AND THE GUARANTEE THE BALL WON'T GO IN AT THE NEAR POST IF IT'S A GREAT SHOT. NEAR POST, FAR POST, YOU TRY TO COVER IT ALL AND YOU'RE NOT HAPPY IF IT GOES IN ANYWHERE" KASPER SCHMEICHEL @kasperschmeichel

