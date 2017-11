Wie ein Löwe! Ibrahimović ist zurück

Thanks to everybody that stod by my side for the last months. Thanks to my family, coach, teammates, Mino, Dario Fort, Dahan, Dr Fu, Dr Volker, Manchester utd and the most important my fanz. This was not a one man work without all of you I would not be playing fotball today so from bottom of my heart Thank you and I love you.

