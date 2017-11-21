Rassismus: Irischer Verband schaltet Behörden ein
Der irische Fußball-Verband FAI hat nach rassistischen Beleidigungen gegen Verteidiger Cyrus Christie die Polizeibehörde Gardai eingeschaltet.
Nach der 1:5-Niederlage gegen Dänemark im Playoff-Rückspiel vergangene Woche und der verpassten WM 2018 schrieb ein Nutzer bei Twitter, der Eigentorschütze Christie solle "für Jamaika spielen", ein anderer schrieb von Lynchmord.
"Es ist tieftraurig, dass Rassismus immer noch Teil des Spiels ist, das wir alle genießen und lieben", schrieb Christie dazu auf Instagram: "Ich glaube fest daran, dass wir gegen diese Menschen, die nicht zum Fußball oder einem anderen Sport gehören, aufstehen sollten."
Der beim englischen Zweitligisten FC Middlesbrough beschäftigte Christie betonte zudem, dass er während der Qualifikationsphase in den vergangenen Monate wiederholt rassistisch beleidigt worden sei.
Firstly, I’d like to say I am extremely proud to represent my Country the Republic of Ireland and I give everything I can each time I put on the green shirt. I genuinely believe our fans are some of the best in the world. However, there have been a number of racist comments which have been brought to my attention during the World Cup qualifying campaign over the last couple of months and most recently last week. These comments are not representative of our fans or our sport. We were all deeply upset to not reach the World Cup finals and are hurting just as much as everyone else. It is deeply saddening that racism is still part of the game we all enjoy and love. I strongly believe we need to stand up against these individuals who do not belong in football or any other sport.