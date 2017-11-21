Rassismus: Irischer Verband schaltet Behörden ein

Firstly, I’d like to say I am extremely proud to represent my Country the Republic of Ireland and I give everything I can each time I put on the green shirt. I genuinely believe our fans are some of the best in the world. However, there have been a number of racist comments which have been brought to my attention during the World Cup qualifying campaign over the last couple of months and most recently last week. These comments are not representative of our fans or our sport. We were all deeply upset to not reach the World Cup finals and are hurting just as much as everyone else. It is deeply saddening that racism is still part of the game we all enjoy and love. I strongly believe we need to stand up against these individuals who do not belong in football or any other sport.

A post shared by Cyrus Christie (@c21christie) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:25pm PST