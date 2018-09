8:2 - Barcelona fertigt Huesca ab

👟 FULL TIME: Barça win 8-2 against Huesca. Two for Messi, two for Suárez, one for Alba, Dembélé and Rakitic and an own goal from Pulido. Cucho Hernández and Gallar for the visitors.

🔵🔴 #BarçaHuesca pic.twitter.com/VF2z0OqEUl