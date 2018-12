Bremer gibt Comeback nach langer Verletzungspause

View this post on Instagram

UNREAL feeling to play my first game for @mancity after 14 month! Massive thank you to my teammates, the staff, my wonderful family, my friends and all our fans for the unbelievable support over the last year!!💙 Words can’t describe how much I missed this game and it is just amazing to be back doing what I love again!!⚽️♥️ #blessed #proud #happy #strongerthanever