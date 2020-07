Mustafi fehlt Arsenal beim Saisonstart

View this post on Instagram

Hi Everyone, after the match vs. Leicester City I said that there is nothing more painful than not winning a game you derserved to win. I had to learn the hard way, there is something even worse. Missing out the @emiratesfacup Final for the second time. The good news is that the surgery went well and that I am not the type of guy who gives up easily 👊🏻. After the disappointment I accepted the situation and I am now fully focused to recover 🔋 as quick as possible to be back on the pitch 🙌🏻 #SM20