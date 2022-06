Tinte schon trocken? Mané-Transfer vor dem Abschluss

All paperworks signed between FC Bayern and Liverpool, Sadio Mané deal completed and sealed. Three year deal, completed on player side. 🔴🔒 #FCBayern



▪️ Medical checks on Tuesday.

▪️ Presentation on Wednesday.

▪️ €32m final fee plus add-ons.

▪️ Potential “package”, €41m. pic.twitter.com/JJ18fR3dDx