28.05.2023 17:13 Uhr

LIVE: Leicester droht Abstieg - Verpasst Tottenham Europa?

IMAGO/John Patrick Fletcher
Premier League
Premier League

Leeds United 0:1
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 0:0
Fulham FC
Chelsea FC 0:1
Newcastle United
Aston Villa 1:0
Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace 0:0
Nottingham Forest
Arsenal FC 1:0
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford FC 0:0
Manchester City
Everton FC 0:0
AFC Bournemouth
Southampton FC 0:1
Liverpool FC
Leicester City 0:0
West Ham United

Newsticker

28.05.2023 17:34

Bielefeld nach Debakel in der Relegation

28.05.2023 17:28

Gladbach flirtet mit Glasner-Verpflichtung

28.05.2023 17:14

Neapel verspielt klare Führung

28.05.2023 16:56

Bayern-Frauen ballern sich zur Meisterschaft

28.05.2023 16:46

Donezk holt Titel im Exil

28.05.2023 16:20

Popp holt Torjägerinnen-Kanone

28.05.2023 15:27

Herzog über BVB-Desaster: "Selbst schuld"

28.05.2023 15:06

Krösche als Brazzo-Nachfolger gehandelt

28.05.2023 14:52

Bayern-Spieler unterstützen Frauen-Team

28.05.2023 14:49

Salihamidzic erklärt Scheitern beim FCB

28.05.2023 14:48

PSG-Star bei Reitunfall verletzt

28.05.2023 14:44

Ruhnert zum FC Bayern? Union lacht

28.05.2023 14:32

Heidel beklagt Anfeindungen von BVB-Fans

28.05.2023 14:09

Ex-Profis nehmen FC Bayern auseinander

28.05.2023 14:02

Presse: FCB "zerbröselt innenpolitisch"

28.05.2023 14:00

Mainz-Stürmer Burkhardt erneut operiert

28.05.2023 14:00

Salihamidzic-Aus kostet Mega-Summe

28.05.2023 13:58

Brazzo-Aus: FCB drohen Konsequenzen

28.05.2023 13:54

Hertha verabschiedet Trio nach Abstieg

28.05.2023 13:22

Watzke kündigt Analyse nach BVB-Drama an

28.05.2023 12:59

Mannheim trennt sich von Trainer Neidhart

28.05.2023 12:56

Titel-Fiasko für CR7 in Saudi-Arabien

28.05.2023 12:51

Dreesen verrät pikantes Geheimnis

28.05.2023 12:40

Köln-Chef spricht über Transfer-Pläne

28.05.2023 12:40

Magath kommentiert Bayern-Beben

28.05.2023 12:31

Kahn-Bruder attackiert den FC Bayern

28.05.2023 12:09

Tuchel-Aus? Das sagt Hainer

28.05.2023 11:48

FCB bestätigt nächsten Personal-Hammer

28.05.2023 11:40

Hansa verlängert mit Retter Schwartz

28.05.2023 11:29

Auch Sandro Wagner watscht den FCB ab

28.05.2023 11:28

Eberl: Füllkrug kein Torschützenkönig

28.05.2023 11:21

BVB trifft sich am Trainingsgelände

28.05.2023 11:15

Ausraster? Kahn reagiert auf Gerüchte

28.05.2023 11:05

Knäbel gibt Einblick in Zweitliga-Planungen

28.05.2023 10:10

Kroos: FCB gibt "bedenkliches Bild ab"

28.05.2023 09:46

Kehl sendet Kampfansage an den FC Bayern

28.05.2023 09:26

Salihamidzic-Erbe? Suche "nicht einfach"

28.05.2023 09:15

Medien: Farkes Gladbach-Aus beschlossen

28.05.2023 09:12

SGE mit "Raketenantrieb" ins Pokalfinale

28.05.2023 09:07

VfB ohne Rückenwind in die Relegation

28.05.2023 08:23

Musiala: "War selbst nicht zufrieden"

28.05.2023 08:16

Füllkrug stellt Bedingungen für Verbleib

28.05.2023 08:15

FC Schalke 04 trotz Abstieg gefeiert

28.05.2023 08:11

Klubboss Hainer feiert den FC Bayern ab

28.05.2023 07:10

Dardai setzt auf Talente für Neuaufbau

27.05.2023 23:11

PSG neuer Rekordmeister in der Ligue 1

27.05.2023 22:47

Eberl als Brazzo-Nachfolger gehandelt

27.05.2023 22:05

Tuchel-Rücktritt? Hamann lässt aufhorchen

27.05.2023 21:55

Die Stimmen zur Bundesliga

27.05.2023 21:45

Luton Town kehrt in die Premier League zurück

