Kane-Doppelgänger von der Polizei gesucht

#APPEAL - Robbery

On 26th October 2023 between 2000 - 2030hrs, a lone female was robbed in an alley off Twickenham Riverside.

We are asking for anyone who could identify the person from this EFIT image.

Please call us on 101 (ref 0711737/23) with any assistance. pic.twitter.com/wuihSCUkj9