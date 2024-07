Für mehr Kreativität: Werder buhlt um Südkorea-Star

🔵🦬 Infos #KAAGent :

🛑 🔚 This summer, Buffalos are planning (and wish) to sell Jordan Torunarigha, Ismaël Kandouss, Hyun-Seok Hong, Andrew Hjulsager, Tarik Tissoudali and Nurio Fortuna. New owner's first priority is to secure sales before moving on to replacements. #mercato…