Per Seitfallzieher: Guirassy erneut der gefeierte Held

Guirassy wins it for Guinea 🇬🇳!



Serhou Guirassy has struck again! The Dortmund striker meets an Issiaga Sylla cross with an excellent volley for a goal that could be massive for Syli National!



Guinea 🇬🇳 defeat Group H leaders DR Congo and remain in second place!#CAN2025 #Syli… pic.twitter.com/v1pqdjMlzd