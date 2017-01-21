Balotelli erhebt Rassismusvorwürfe

Yesterday the result against Bastia was right.. we will work more and try to get our objective.. the referee was good too👍🏾 but I have a question for French people.. Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise end "uh uh" for the whole game and no one of the "commissions discipline " say nothing? So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia ? Football is an amazing sport .. those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible ! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE .

Jan 21, 2017