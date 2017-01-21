zurück
21.01.2017 14:50 Uhr

Balotelli erhebt Rassismusvorwürfe

Mario Balotelli wurde offenbar rassistisch beleidigt
Mario Balotelli wurde offenbar rassistisch beleidigt

Der italienische Nationalstürmer Mario Balotelli hat nach dem 1:1 des französischen Tabellenführers OGC Nizza am Freitag in der Ligue 1 beim SC Bastia schwere Rassismusvorwürfe gegen die Fans der Korsen erhoben.

"Ist es normal, dass die Bastia-Fans das ganze Spiel hindurch Affenlaute von sich geben und die Disziplinar-Kommission nichts unternimmt", schrieb der dunkelhäutige Angreifer bei Instagram.

Das Enfant terrible des italienischen Fußballs klagte weiter an: "Ist Rassismus in Frankreich legal? Oder nur in Bastia? Fußball ist so ein toller Sport, aber Leute wie diese Bastia-Fans machen ein schreckliches Spiel daraus. Eine wahre Schande."

Ligue 1
Ligue 1

Verwandte Themen

Ligue 1
SC Bastia
OGC Nice
Mario Balotelli
SC Bastia 1:1
OGC Nice

Newsticker

20.01.2017 23:01

OGC Nice mit drittem Remis in Folge

20.01.2017 15:25

Grünwald verlängert bei der Austria

20.01.2017 15:00

Hannes Kartnig hat wieder Fußfessel

20.01.2017 14:13

ManUnited lässt Depay nach Lyon ziehen

Aktuelle Meldungen »
Follow us on twitter
Follow us on Instagram