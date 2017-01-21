Balotelli erhebt Rassismusvorwürfe
Der italienische Nationalstürmer Mario Balotelli hat nach dem 1:1 des französischen Tabellenführers OGC Nizza am Freitag in der Ligue 1 beim SC Bastia schwere Rassismusvorwürfe gegen die Fans der Korsen erhoben.
"Ist es normal, dass die Bastia-Fans das ganze Spiel hindurch Affenlaute von sich geben und die Disziplinar-Kommission nichts unternimmt", schrieb der dunkelhäutige Angreifer bei Instagram.
Yesterday the result against Bastia was right.. we will work more and try to get our objective.. the referee was good too👍🏾 but I have a question for French people.. Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise end "uh uh" for the whole game and no one of the "commissions discipline " say nothing? So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia ? Football is an amazing sport .. those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible ! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE .
Das Enfant terrible des italienischen Fußballs klagte weiter an: "Ist Rassismus in Frankreich legal? Oder nur in Bastia? Fußball ist so ein toller Sport, aber Leute wie diese Bastia-Fans machen ein schreckliches Spiel daraus. Eine wahre Schande."