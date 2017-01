Faire Geste! Ter Stegen lobt Gegner-Keeper

Really happy about the win today! 😊👌🏻 Goalkeepers are always judged by the number of goals they concede each game, but today, even if we scored 5 times, @javi13varasofficial made some amazing saves and a very good match in my opinion! 🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻

