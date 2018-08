Beckham erhält Auszeichnung des UEFA-Präsidenten

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 OFFICIAL: David Beckham will receive the 2018 UEFA President's Award 🏅 🙌



"A global ambassador for football whose humanitarian efforts helped children around the world" 🙏 🌍



More 👉 https://t.co/HMMMntbNm3 pic.twitter.com/C0TuVMZdmO