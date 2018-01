"Affenzirkus"-Zoff! BVB-Star Aubameyang wehrt sich

these days German’s Journalist are attacking me, while remaining correct until today. i think this reporter could have used another word "affenzirkus »👉🏽 « Circus of Monkey ». on the right Side of the picture that is when I tap on Google affenzirkus . I leave you to judge!! 2018 🤨🤔sorry for my English

A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Jan 13, 2018 at 1:42pm PST