Atlético Madrid startet mit Sieg in die Saison

⏱ 94' [ 1-0 ] FT at our beautiful stadium!



🙌 We kick off the 2019/20 @LaLigaEN season with a win!

➕3⃣ The three points are ours, Atleti Family! 🙌



⚽ #AtletiGetafe

🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/1qzDUKkb4q