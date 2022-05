Mbappé zum dritten Mal in Folge Spieler der Saison

🔝🏆 Best player in #𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞𝟏@KMbappe is named best player of the season in Ligue 1 by his peers for the 3rd time!Congratulations Kylian! 👏#WeAreParis ❤️💙



pic.twitter.com/rBeDp9umnl