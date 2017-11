"Hab Bock": Vereinsloser Dejagah träumt von WM

Thanks for all The Support and Great fight from The whole Team 💪🇮🇷 merci be tamame havadaran wa badchahaye Team Melli khaste nabashid💪🇮🇷 #teammelli#whatafight#proudofmyteam#iran

A post shared by Ashkan Dejagah (@ashkandejagah) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:12am PDT