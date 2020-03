Thomas Müller dankt Ärzten und Pflegepersonal

View this post on Instagram

Ask me anything - I want to use the extra time I currently have to do a little live Q&A with you here on Instagram to answer your questions and see how you are holding up. Tomorrow (20.03.) at 18 o’clock German time. I’ll answer questions from the live chat and also from the comments below this post. The Q&A will be in part English and also in German. Stay home, stay healthy, and I see you tomorrow. #esmuellert #stayhome #stopcorona #q&a #stayhealthy #thomasmüller