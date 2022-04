Bericht: BVB hat Haaland-Nachfolger im Blick

Dortmund set Darwin #Nunez from Benfica as a potencial replacement for #Haaland. 🟡 #bvb



The German club has already contacted the Portuguese club and has even submitted an offer for the player. Offer didn’t convince. Talks will continue. 🇺🇾



Karim #Adeyemi is not ruled out.🇩🇪 https://t.co/XTS7LjHV3R