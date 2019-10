Leon Bailey fehlt Leverkusen weitere vier Wochen

View this post on Instagram

Found out this morning the day of the game that I tore my hamstring again. Now ruled out for some weeks. It’s really been a rough month and half for me but I do trust in God and God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. Thanks to everyone who’s been truly supportive during this difficult period , I promise I will come back stronger than ever before. 🙏🏽🤞🏽😓