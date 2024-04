Holt Werder Bremen diesen Acht-Millionen-Euro-Stürmer?

🚨 Albion Rrahmani might move to Werder Bremen in the #Bundesliga. Negotiations haven't started yet, but the Germans are very interested. 🇩🇪👀



Slavia Prague has made an offer, but it falls short of Rapid Bucharest's asking price of 7-8 million euros. 🚫



📰 @arlindsadiku89