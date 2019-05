Offiziell: Shinji Kagawa kehrt zum BVB zurück

View this post on Instagram

Dear Beşiktaş supporters, I'd like to thank you for your support. Regret that we missed a title and I wasn't able to contribute to the team as much as I wanted. Though playing with my teammates and club staff, and for the supporters in Turkey are and will always be my great memories. I shall push myself and challenge for next season. Appreciate your understanding and contiuous support. Thank you. Shinji Kagawa #sk23 #beşiktaş