Ex-Schalker Jermaine Jones beendet Karriere

After 18 years I say good bye. I have a clear vision, after I had a couple of months to concentrate on what comes next!!! THANKS to all my teammates, coaches and clubs who stuck with me & believed in me through all of the years. And a special thanks to all the fans who supported me all the way. See you all soon ✌🏽🙏🏽!!! Good luck for the game today. #🇺🇸vs🇧🇷