BVB und FC Bayern machen Jagd auf georgisches Wunderkind

🇬🇪 We have to talk about Vakhtang Salia.



He has made a brilliant start to his senior career at Dinamo Tbilisi. In his first 4 starts for the club:



- 2 goals

- 2 assists



He also became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Georgian league.



