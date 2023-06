Überraschende Havertz-Kehrtwende beim FC Bayern

❗️X News #Havertz: He was absolutely no target in the last weeks. Arsenal has entered the race in the last days. Bayern has changed their plans NOW!



➡️ Havertz, STRIKER target for Bayern NOW!

➡️ For the bosses he’s a top & feasible alternative for Kolo Muani (close to be off)… pic.twitter.com/UAJVf5yWhT